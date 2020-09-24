21
Oct
Río Turbio, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jornadas Internacionales de Turismo y Trabajo Social
16
Oct
Asunción, Paraguay
1° Encuentro de Profesionales en Turismo del Paraguay. Una mirada inte...
30
Sep
Venezuela
Día Mundial del Turismo 2020, Caracas, Venezuela: "Hablan Las Regiones...
30
Sep
Eyethu Life Style centre, Soweto
Soweto Tourism Business Networking Session
29
Sep
San Salvador, El Salvador
El Turismo y Desarrollo Rural
29
Sep
Bahía Blanca
Hablemos de Turismo en Bahía Blanca VIII Edición
29
Sep
Peru
Primer Congreso Internacional: Redefiniendo el Turismo oportunidades y...
29
Sep
Región SICA
CELEBRACIÓN REGIONAL DEL DÍA MUNDIAL DEL TURISMO. Conversatorio: “Turi...
28
Sep
Paraguay
Universidad Americana - Semana de Turismo
28
Sep
Universidad Columbia del Paraguay. Carrera de Turismo y Hotelería
Conferencia Internacional Paisajes del Turismo con COVID - 19
28
Sep
Tolhuin, Tierra del Fuego - Argentina
5to Encuentro de Ecoturismo 2020 "Virtual"
28
Sep
Peniche | Portugal
Virtual Conference: World Tourism Day - Escola Superior de Turismo e T...
28
Sep
Mexico
Mejores Prácticas del Turismo en Sonora
28
Sep
Middle East
Building a resilient tourism sector in the COVID-19 era: challenges an...
28
Sep
Sarja, Sharjah, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
WEBINAR ON WORLD TOURISM DAY EVENT COLLABORATION by Sharjah Tourism
28
Sep
Haikou @HAITC college
Celebrating Tourism at Hainan University -Arizona State University Joi...
28
Sep
Encuentro digital de turismo comunitario Latinoamericano
28
Sep
SAN JOSE-COSTA RICA
PREMIACIÓN A EMPRESAS TURÍSTICAS BAJO EL ESTÁNDAR CST-COSTA RICA.
27
Sep
Tourisme rural et développement
27
Sep
Paraguay
"Como encarar el Desarrollo de Turismo Rural" Paraguay
27
Sep
Bournemouth University
Bournemouth University Celebration of the World Tourism Day: RESTARTIN...
27
Sep
Ranchi, Jharkhand INDIA
Webinar on Tourism & Rural Development by ITRHD, New Delhi
27
Sep
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Recorrido Virtual Agroturístico
27
Sep
Ljubljana
Green Microphone Award
27
Sep
SH 17, Jant, Haryana 123031, India
World Tourism Day Celebration 2020
27
Sep
Argentina
Viajero Responsable Fest - Día Mundial del Turismo 2020
27
Sep
BIDAR KARNATAKA INDIA
World Tourism Day Special :Travel Responsibly for Geographical Indicat...
27
Sep
Lugano, Switzerland
Indonesian Batik Heritage and Rural Tourism. The case of iWareBatik we...
27
Sep
North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Capilano University World Tourism Day Celebration
27
Sep
Coimbatore, Coimbatore North, India
TRAVELLERS MEETUP
27
Sep
bijitdutta.com, Charigaon, Jorhat, Assam 785010, India
YouTube Premiere of Short Film: "Lost in Rural"
27
Sep
Región Pasco
Exposición Fotográfica Virtual de la Región Pasco
27
Sep
Seoul, South Korea
Special 2020 World Tourism Day Hiking Event in Korea
27
Sep
Territorio Sierra Espuña. Región de Murcia
Feria de la Biodiversidad del Territorio Sierra Espuña
27
Sep
Coimbra (Portugal)
Tradições Académicas e a Canção de Coimbra
27
Sep
Venice
"Up and Down the Bridges of Venice" Trial (Su e Zo Trial)
27
Sep
Peru
Seminario por el Dia Internacional del Turismo
27
Sep
Kenema, Kenema District, Sierra Leona
National and Regional Symposiums on Rural Tourism Opportunities and Ch...
27
Sep
Mexico City (online)
Celebración Virtual del Día Mundial del Turismo 2020 (Secretaría de Tu...
27
Sep
Edessa, Pella, GREECE
Edessa, Tourism & Rural Development, Water & Cherry Routes
27
Sep
Argentina
ARGENTINA ESTRENA NUEVO SPOT PROMOCIONAL EN EL MARCO DEL DÍA MUNDIAL D...
27
Sep
Venezuela
Turismo y desarrollo rural. Presente y futuro
27
Sep
Katmandú, Kamaladi Road, Baghbazar, काठमाडौं 46600, Nepal
All Nepal Tourism Quiz Contest
27
Sep
Peru
SEMINARIO Por El Día Internacional Del Turismo "Innovación y Tecnologí...
27
Sep
Dreamway Destinations, N B M C&H Campus, Post: Sushrutanagar, District: Darjeeling, State: West Bengal, PIN: 734012
Survive, Revive & Thrive
27
Sep
Brasil
ARGENTINA VOLVERÁ A SER PROTAGONISTA EN LA MAYOR FERIA TURÍSTICA DE BR...
27
Sep
Algeria
Direction du tourisme et de l'artisanat wilaya de Mila
27
Sep
Victoria West
World Tourism Day
27
Sep
Estepona, Costa del Sol, Spain.
Día Mundial del Turismo - Senderismo en Estepona
27
Sep
Europa
ARGENTINA SE PROMOCIONA EN LOS GRANDES EVENTOS DEPORTIVOS DE EUROPA
27
Sep
Djibouti
European council on Tourism and Trade and European Tourism Academy
27
Sep
Mamallapuram India
World Tourism Day 2020-Abiraami Yogaalayam celebrates sand sculpting e...
26
Sep
Orlando
Tourism and rural development: Keith Wolling, President SKAL Internati...
26
Sep
Bogotá
Concurso de Fotografía "De Paseo en la Ruralidad de Bogotá"
26
Sep
Peru
El Pisco Arequipeño
26
Sep
Douala,Cameroon
Promouvoir le développement durable de l'aviation et du tourisme en Af...
26
Sep
El Campello, Alicante
Día Mundial del Turismo en El Campello - 2020
26
Sep
Iran
Webinars On The Ocation Of World Tourism Day in Iran
26
Sep
SCNP Building, Arjunganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India,
Svyam Bane Gopal
26
Sep
Argentina
ARGENTINA TRAVEL TALKS: ASADO, CAMPO Y VIDA GAUCHESCA
26
Sep
Peru
Covid-19 y Turismo Internacional: Impacto y Soluciones para su Recuper...
26
Sep
Vlašić Mountain, Travnik area
Voluntary activity at Via Dinarica project site
26
Sep
Iran
Kandovan Village, a Rocky Architectural Oddity in Iran
26
Sep
Zanzibar
RAFIKI ZANZIBAR TOUR
26
Sep
Region Istra (Croatia)
World Tourism Day in Istria
26
Sep
Gorilla Guardians Village, Rwanda
Integrating Mountain Gorilla Conservation with Community Development
26
Sep
Zonuzaq Village
Zonuzaq Village: An Architectural Marvel in Iran
26
Sep
Ogun State Nigeria
World Tourism Day 2020 : Art Student Art Challenge
26
Sep
ONLINE
Future of Sustainable Tourism Post Covid-19
26
Sep
Jaén, Andalucía, España
Siente la naturaleza en Jaén, Jaén.
26
Sep
Choix Sinaloa México
TURISMO Y DESARROLLO RURAL
26
Sep
Parma
Walk with us! Join "I love Francigena" event on 26 September and 3 Oct...
26
Sep
Ain Draham
Visit Ain Draham
26
Sep
Paraguay
Semana del Turismo Paraguay
25
Sep
Paraguay
Universidad Americana - Semana de la Carrera
25
Sep
Europa
!Pomorskie Regional World Turism Day, Poland, Gdansk
25
Sep
Vladikavkaz, Russian Federation
World Tourism Day 2020 at North Ossetian State University (NOSU)
25
Sep
Universidad Anáhuac Puebla
VII Foro Internacional de Turismo Universidad Anáhuac Puebla
25
Sep
Cuenca - Ecuador
Foro Virtual “Experiencias de Turismo Rural para el Desarrollo Turísti...
25
Sep
Colombia
Turismo y Desarrollo Rural
25
Sep
Guatemala
I FORO NACIONAL Destinos Seguros para el desarrollo del turismo en la ...
25
Sep
Myanmar
World Tourism Day 2020, Myanmar
25
Sep
San Salvador, El Salvador
Foro Turismo rural comunitario: retos y oportunidades post COVID-19
25
Sep
Peru
Turismo y desarrollo rural
25
Sep
Niš, Serbia
Final Conference "Via Militaris-A Corridor for Sustainable Tourism Dev...
25
Sep
Durban - KwaZulu Natal - South Africa
World Tourism Day Dialogue 2020
25
Sep
Gaziantep, Şahinbey, Turquía
Guess the destination
25
Sep
via MS Teams Hosted by NU Laguna, Calamba, Philippines
WTD 2020 NU Tourism Towards Rural Development
25
Sep
Amity Institute of Travel and Tourism , Amity University ,Noida, Uttar Pradesh -India
TOURISM: BUILDING PEACE FOSTERING KNOWLEDGE : A STAKE HOLDERS PERSPECT...
24
Sep
Algeria-48 wilaya
Visitalgeria : Festival du Film de Montagne de Mongorno, tourisme rura...
24
Sep
Argentina
“LOCAL STORIES”: GRAN ESTRENO DESDE EL LITORAL ARGENTINO
24
Sep
Costa Rica
Charla Educativa
24
Sep
Universidad Columbia del Paraguay. Carrera de Turismo y Hotelería
Conferencia Internacional "Turismo Rural Comunitario como desarrollo t...
24
Sep
REGIÓN PASCO
FORMALIZACIÓN DE LOS GUÍAS OFICIALES DE TURISMO
24
Sep
Localicious Recipe
Localicious Recipe
24
Sep
Painting competition
24
Sep
IES JOSÉ MARÍA INFANTES (UTRERA-SEVILLA)
IES JOSÉ MARÍA INFANTES (UTRERA).
24
Sep
HONDURAS, UNAH-CURLA
Turismo Rural, una Alternativa para el Desarrollo Sostenible en Hondur...
24
Sep
Nueva Delhi, India
Extempore competition
24
Sep
Wanderlust Guatemala
Wanderlust Guatemala
24
Sep
D Y Patil University - School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies - Navi Mumbai - India
Tourism Post COVID - Priorities for Travellers' Health, Protection of ...
24
Sep
Dirección de Turismo de Godoy Cruz- Teatro Plaza. Mendoza. Argentina
II Jornada de Capacitación Turística- Educativa "Turismo y Desarrollo ...
24
Sep
Honduras
Semana del Turismo
23
Sep
At the Yaounde City Hall lobby.
CELEBRATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL TOURISM DAY 2020 BY THE ASSOCIATION O...
23
Sep
Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort, Airport Road, Nikunja 2, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Dhaka Regency Tourism Fest 2020
23
Sep
Japon
Meet the Tea Farmer
23
Sep
Arequipa, una ciudad muchas posibilidades
23
Sep
Puerto Madryn, Argentina
INPROTUR ARGENTINA CAPACITA AL SECTOR TURÍSTICO EUROPEO CON UNA DE LAS...
23
Sep
Argentina
Lanzamiento Argentina Lovers
23
Sep
Isla de Margarita, Municipio Díaz, Venezuela
¡Celebrando el Día Mundial del Turismo, Historia y vivencias !
22
Sep
Ghana
Ghana UNWTO Day 2020
22
Sep
Maroc
Directeur de développement de Tourisme de santé
22
Sep
Kenema, Bo, Makeni and Freetown
World Tourism Day Celebrations in Sierra Leone
22
Sep
Province of Samar
Spark Samar joins the World Tourism Day 2020
22
Sep
Turkana
World Tourism Day-Turkana, Kenya
21
Sep
TALUKA RAHATA DISTRICT AHMEDNAGAR STATE MAHARASHTRA INDIA
COMMUNITY POLICING
21
Sep
Cidade de Pemba, Província de Cabo Delgado
Semana do Dia Mundial do Turismo 2020 em Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
21
Sep
Escola Superior de Hotelaria e Turismo de Inhambane
Relfexões sobre turismo e desenvolvimento rural: actores políticas e e...
19
Sep
New Delhi ( virtual)
Rural Tourism Promotion
19
Sep
Palakkad, Kerala
Celebrating Rural Tourism with Postcards and Rural Philately Stamps
18
Sep
Arequipa, Perú
Reactivación del Turismo
17
Sep
Arequipa, Perú
Cultura, Gastronomía, Pisco y alpaca
16
Sep
Japan
Webinar ‘Tourism, sustainability and de-growth’
11
Sep
Ramnagar, Udhampur
ONLINE EVENT PROMOTING RAMNAGAR-DUDU BASANTGARH IN JAMMU REGION "TOURI...
06
Jul
Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
46th UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East Virtual Meeting
18
Jun
65th Meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas
16
Jun
Quito, Ecuador
SUSPENDED - UNWTO International Conference on Tourism and Accessibility
21
May
Lloret de Mar, Catalonia, Spain
SUSPENDED - World Sports Tourism Congress
01
May
Barceló Maya Arena Convention Center, Riviera Maya, México
SUSPENDED - UNWTO Conference on Tourism and the Audiovisual Industry
08
Apr
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Suspended - UNWTO Tourism Tech Adventure Forum: Middle East
25
Mar
Mahé, Victoria, Seychelles
Suspended - 63rd UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) and the Fo...
11
Mar
Congress Centre Andorra la Vella Andorre
Suspended - 11th World Congress on Snow and Mountain Tourism
04
Mar
Messe Berlin, Neue Kantstraße, 14055 Berlín, Alemania
ITB Berlin 2020
26
Feb
Podgorica
UNWTO Academy - Amadeus Masterclass on Data for better tourism plannin...
20
Feb
Abiyán, Costa de Marfil
UNWTO global tourism investment forum in Africa
22
Jan
Madrid
UNWTO at FITUR 2020
16
Jan
Barrabés Growth Space, Calle Méndez Álvaro 9, Planta 0, 28045 Madrid
UNWTO Acceleration Programme
12
Dec
Kyoto
4th UNWTO/UNESCO World Conference on Tourism and Culture: Investing in...
04
Dec
Valle de Colchagua Chile
4th UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism (4-6 December 2019, Valle ...
03
Dec
Avenida del Partenón, 28001 Madrid, España
Transforming tourism for climate action
02
Dec
COP25
COP25 CHILE | MADRID 2019
24
Nov
Accra,gh
First Regional Congress on Women Empowerment in the Tourism sector – F...
18
Nov
Borei Angkor Resort & Spa Hotel Siem Reap Cambodia
INSTO Asia Workshop
05
Nov
Centro de Exposiciones ExCeL Madrid United Kingdom
UNWTO & WTM Ministers' Summit 2019: Technology for Rural Development
27
Oct
Andorra la Vella
UNWTO Practicum Workshop on "Digital Skills"
24
Oct
Lisbon, Portugal
UNWTO Grow with Google Masterclass on Digital Marketing and Promotion ...
22
Oct
Madrid, Spain
Global INSTO Meeting
17
Oct
Guilin, China
The 13th UNWTO/PATA Forum on TOURISM TRENDS AND OUTLOOK
16
Oct
Zhuhai, China
Chimelong International Forum on Tourism Development
15
Oct
Barcelona,es
UNWTO-UOC Master course on “Strategy and Sustainable Management of Tou...
09
Oct
Nur-Sultán, Kazajistán
UNWTO - ICCA Masterclass in Kazakhstan - October 2019
09
Oct
Palace of Independence Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan
8th UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism "Smart Cities, Smart Destinat...
27
Sep
Vigyan Bhavan, Rajpath, Nueva Delhi - 110001, Delhi, India
World Tourism Day
27
Sep
New Delhi India
Workshop on the Tourism Jobs of the Future on the Occasion of the Worl...
26
Sep
Madrid
UNWTO/ADARA Webinar on measuring and improving the effectiveness of de...